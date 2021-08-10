Junior colleges too from Aug 16

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

VIJAYAWADA: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has announced that regular classes (physical) for second year Intermediate students for the academic year 2021-22 will begin on August 16, strictly adhering to Covid-19 protocol. As announced earlier, schools in the State are also scheduled to reopen on August 16. However, parents and teachers’ associations are a worried lot as the State government is yet to come up with Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) to ensure the safety of students.

BIE Secretary V Ramakrishna on Monday said online classes for second year Intermediate students commenced from July 12. Teaching and non-teaching staff were asked to attend their duties from the same day. Following the government’s decision to reopen educational institutions in the State on August 16, the BIE has issued a circular to principals of all junior colleges directing them to make necessary arrangements for conducting regular classes strictly adhering to Covid-19 protocol.

According to the BIE Secretary, the total number of working days for the new academic year is 213. Practical examinations will be conducted after February, 2022. Intermediate examinations will be held from the first week of March. The last working day for the academic year 2021-22 is April 23.

Summer holidays for junior colleges will be given from April 24, he added. Speaking to TNIE, Andhra Pradesh Patasalala Parents Association president P Chandram said they urged the government to ensure that all teachers and support staff are vaccinated by August 16. “Emphasis should be laid on maintenance of proper sanitation in schools in view of Covid- 19. As the schools have remained closed for a long time, they should be properly sanitised before reopening for the safety of students,” he said.

“The government should release SOPs at the earliest to allay the fears of parents pertaining to the safety of their children as the Covid pandemic is yet to subside,” he said. Municipal Teachers Federation president S Ramakrishna said the government should conduct regular classes for 10th class students initially for a fortnight to assess the ground level situation in the schools. “Only after ensuring strict implementation of Covid norms, regular classes for students from class I to IX should be conducted from September 1,” he demanded.

A special officer should be appointed to monitor sanitation in schools, which is vital to keep Covid at bay, he added. School Education Commissioner V Chinna Veerabhadrudu said the government is preparing a set of Covid guidelines for the reopening of schools in the State from August 16. Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh will announce the guidelines at the earliest, he said.