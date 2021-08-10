STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Officials told to resolve people’s plaints on time  

Collector directs officials to clear pending Spandana grievances at the earliest

Published: 10th August 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Collector Praveen Kumar receiving a grievance from a complainant | express

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  Collector Praveen Kumar directed officials concerned to ensure that the complaints/grievances submitted by the public in the ‘Spandana’ programme are resolved within the stipulated time. All pending grievances should also cleared as early as possible.The Collector along with the various government departments district heads conducted the ‘Spandana” programme here at the Collectorate on Monday. In this connection, the Collector also interacted with several people who conveyed their grievances through the ‘Dial Your Collector’ programme and directed the concerned officials to solve those issues as early as possible. 

Joint Collectors J Venkata Murali, TS Chetan, TS Viswanathan, Krishnaveni and other officers took part in the program. Later the Collector reviewed the clearance of ‘Spandana’ grievances department-wise and gave instructions to all the officials clear all the long-pending issues shortly.  Similarly, district Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallika Garg also conducted the ‘Spandana’ programme adhering to the Covid-19 norms at the district police office. 

After receiving the grievances, she said, “We will take necessary steps to resolve all public grievances received through the ‘Spandana’ programme within a short time.” The SP personally received the complaints from the public. As many as 136 complaints were received through this programme. Garg ordered the officials to inquire into the complaints and see that justice is done to the victims. The complainants can submit their petitions regarding family disputes, dowry harassment, domestic violence, harassment at work places, online frauds, land disputes directly to the SP.

