STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Polavaram lower cofferdam work begins

The construction of the upper cofferdam is nearing completion.

Published: 10th August 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Construction work of the diaphragm wall of the lower cofferdam for the Polavaram Multipurpose Irrigation Project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Construction of the diaphragm wall of lower cofferdam for the Polavaram Multipurpose Irrigation Project commenced on Monday by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL). The company vice-president Rangarajan commenced the works by performing a special puja on the occasion. The construction of the upper cofferdam is nearing completion.

The MEIL has also expedited the work on the lower cofferdam. Another cofferdam will be built downstream of the spillway to ensure the water does not flow back to the ECRF (Earth Cum Rock Fill dam) site. Construction work on the ECRF dam will begin end of this year. The upper cofferdam is expected to be 2,480 metre long and 42.5 metre high.

The construction of the entire upper cofferdam averaging 40 meters has been completed. The lower cofferdam will be 1,616 m long and 30.50 m high. Construction of the lower cofferdam, which is 10 meter deep and 1.2 metre wide, is being done in an expeditious manner. MEIL has already completed 62,730 cubic meters of rock filling work on the lower cofferdam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
olavaram Multipurpose Irrigation Project MEIL diaphragm wall
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp