Polavaram lower cofferdam work begins

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Construction of the diaphragm wall of lower cofferdam for the Polavaram Multipurpose Irrigation Project commenced on Monday by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL). The company vice-president Rangarajan commenced the works by performing a special puja on the occasion. The construction of the upper cofferdam is nearing completion.

The MEIL has also expedited the work on the lower cofferdam. Another cofferdam will be built downstream of the spillway to ensure the water does not flow back to the ECRF (Earth Cum Rock Fill dam) site. Construction work on the ECRF dam will begin end of this year. The upper cofferdam is expected to be 2,480 metre long and 42.5 metre high.

The construction of the entire upper cofferdam averaging 40 meters has been completed. The lower cofferdam will be 1,616 m long and 30.50 m high. Construction of the lower cofferdam, which is 10 meter deep and 1.2 metre wide, is being done in an expeditious manner. MEIL has already completed 62,730 cubic meters of rock filling work on the lower cofferdam.