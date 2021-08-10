STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reporter killing: DGP orders arrest of suspended cop

In a press release, the DGP said Kurnool district SP Sudhir Kumar Reddy was directed to arrest the accused constable, Venkata Subbaiah immediately. 

Published: 10th August 2021

Police have launched a search for Dubey's accomplice. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang on Monday ordered a probe into the murder of a reporter in Nandyal of Kurnool district on Sunday night allegedly by a suspended police constable.  In a press release, the DGP said Kurnool district SP Sudhir Kumar Reddy was directed to arrest the accused constable, Venkata Subbaiah immediately. 

The DGP also expressed condolences to the bereaved family members and assured justice to Kesav by punishing the accused as per law. “Police department is a synonym for discipline and they are here to protect the lives of people. The constable and his brother, who are the accused in the case, will be punished as per law,” Sawang said.  

Keshav, a journalist of YouTube channel V5, reported the corrupt practices of Venkata Subbaiah. Based on the report, the accused constable was suspended. Subbaiah and his brother Nani hatched a plan and stabbed Keshav to death with a sharp weapon.

