Viveka case: CBI questions 8 more

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, questioned eight suspects in connection with the case on Monday. 

Published: 10th August 2021 07:23 AM

YS Vivekananda Reddy

YS Vivekananda Reddy (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

Based on the information provided by Sunil Yadhav, now in CBI custody, searches were conducted in Pulivendula town near Rotaripuram for the weapons used in the murder. 

Municipal staff were engaged for clearing the stream near Rotaripurm and also another stream  Garandala Vagu near APSRTC bus stand. Around 26 employees of the civic body were engaged for the search operation in which Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Sunita and son-in-law N Rajasekhara Reddy were physically present. It has been 64 days since the  central agency took up the investigation and has made R&B guest house  here as its camp office. 

Eight suspects in the case, who were questioned on Monday included municipal chairman V Varaprasad, egg trader Sampat, Jagadeesh Reddy of Yerramreddy Palle, pharmacist Sikhamani Obulesu, Raghunath Reddy, Ramakrishan Reddy and Neelaiah. They were questioned for about eight hours.Meanwhile, Krishnaiah Yadhav, father of Sunil Yadhav, said his son was innocent. 

“It is true that Sunil was close to Vivekananda Reddy, whom we all saw as a father figure. The former minister visited our house twice. But based on this, accusing my son of involving in his murder is not at all right. There is no truth in the claims of Vivekananda Reddy’s watchman Rangaiah,” Krishnaiah told mediapersons in Pulivendula. 

