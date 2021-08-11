3,343 free eye surgeries performed by eye hospital at Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Sankar Foundation, Visakhapatnam, a super speciality eye care hospital, is not only catering to the eye care services in rural and tribal areas of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh since 1997 but has also extended its services to the neighbouring tribal districts in Odisha for the past few years.

Despite Covid second wave, the hospital performed 3,343 free eye surgeries, of which 1,603 were under Dr. YSR Arogyasree and 1,740 were under Dr. YSR Kantivelugu programme. Contributing towards the national goal setting free the North Coastal districts from the cataract backlog, the hospital has catered an additional 20% of Aarogyasree bed capacity from bed strength of 200.