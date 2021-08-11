STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to present YSR Awards on August 13

The YSR awardees are selected in the categories of agriculture, fine arts, culture, literature and Covid frontline warriors. 

Published: 11th August 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present the awards at a function to be held at A1 Convention Hall in Vijayawada.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present the awards at a function to be held at A1 Convention Hall in Vijayawada. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Government will present 60 YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards and YSR Achievement Awards in various categories on August 13. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present the awards at a function to be held at A1 Convention Hall in Vijayawada.  These awards are instituted in honour of former chief minister the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy. 

The awardees are selected in the categories of agriculture, fine arts, culture, literature and Covid frontline warriors. Dr YSR Lifetime Achievement awardees will receive a cash award of Rs 10 lakh, YSR bronze statue and a medal. Under the YSR Achievement Award, Rs 5 lakh cash award and a bronze statue of YSR and a medal will be presented.

The State government has instituted ‘YSR Life Time Achievement and YSR Achievement Awards for Public Service’ in order to acknowledge and reward those who made outstanding contributions to the society.  This award is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields of activities/disciplines. The award is normally not conferred posthumously.

However, in deserving cases, the government will be giving the awards posthumously to certain deserving persons. The government had constituted a High Power Committee to select the award winners. The committee was headed by Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary (Political). Advisors to the Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Devulapalli Amar, Dr Ramachandra Murthy Konubhatla, GVD Krishna Mohan and K Damayanthi (Principal secretary, women, child, differently-abled and senior citizens department), K Usha Rani, Principal Secretary (Revenue), Kona Sasidhar, Commissioner (Civil Supplies) T Vijay Kumar Reddy, Secretary (I&PR) were its members. JV Murali, Deputy Secretary (Protocol), is the member-convener of the panel. The committee had submitted its recommendations along with the list of nominations to the government.  A total of 60 people and organisations will be presented the awards.

Some of the awardees include MSN Charities Trust of Kakinada, CP Brown Library of Kadapa, Saraswatha Nikethan Library of Vetapalem in Prakasam district, Satya Sai Central Trust in Anantapur, Rural Development Trust in Anantapur, Maharaja Government College of Music and Dance in Vizianagaram, Kadiam Nurseries founder Palla Venkatanna, Ponduru Khaddar Andhra Fine Khadi Kaarmikabhydaya Sangham in Srikakulam, Vangapandu Prasada Rao from Vizianagaram, Achyuta Narayana (Bobbili Veena) from Vizianagaram, Sri Vinayak Natya Mandali - Surabhi Drama from Kadapa. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards YSR Achievement Awards YSR bronze statue YS awards high power committee MSN Charities Trust of Kakinada
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp