Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board reconstituted with new members

The term of the chairman and all the members of the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board is three years.

Published: 11th August 2021 08:55 AM

Representational image depicting air pollution. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board has been reconstituted with new members as the term of the previous board, constituted on January 2, 2018, ended. An order to this effect was issued Tuesday, August 10, 2021. On November 25, 2020, APPCB member secretary wrote a letter to the State government as the term of the last board was ending on January 1, 2021.  At the time of the appointment of retired IAS officer AK Parida as APPCB chairman on January 8, it was said separate orders will be issued with respect to the appointment of other members. 

The new board members will be special chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of environment, forests, science and technology, municipal administration and urban development,  health, medical and family welfare departments; transport commissioner, VC and MD of APIIC and VC and MD of APMDC. 

Mohammed Sadiq of Visakhapatnam was made the member from local authorities along with four non-official experts -- Maraka Siva Krishna Reddy from Kadapa, Venna Hanuma Reddy of Markapuram in Prakasam district, former MLA M Sunil Kumar from Puthalapattu and member secretary APPCB. APPCB member secretary will also be member convener of the board. The term of the chairman and all the members is three years. 

