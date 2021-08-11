Circle Inspector booked for harassing woman in Andhra's Chittoor district

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A circle inspector of Special Enforcement Bureau was booked for allegedly harassing and outraging the modesty of a woman in Bakarapeta mandal of Chittoor district. According to Bakarapeta Sub Inspector G Swetha, the accused officer identified as K Mohan, 54, has been booked under various sections including 509 and 354B of IPC, based on a complaint lodged by a 45-year-old woman. The complainant is a member of local Mahila Mandali (woman council).

The victim in her complaint stated that the Circle Inspector has been harassing her for the last four years. He would often call her up on her mobile and speak inappropriately. Despite several warnings, the officer continued to do the same and harassed her for sexual favours, she claimed. Fed up with the CI’s behaviour, she decided to lodge a complaint on Monday night at the Bakarapeta police station.

Following her statement, SI Swetha registered an FIR under sections 509 of IPC (insulting the modesty of a woman or intruding upon the privacy of woman) and Section 354B of IPC (using criminal force to any woman or abets such act with the intention of disrobing). “Notices have been sent to the CI. We have informed SEB officials about the case.”