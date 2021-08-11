STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid recoveries in Andhra Pradesh improve to 19.5 lakh; 1,461 new cases 

Daily test positivity rate slides down to 2.3 per cent with 15 more deaths.

VIJAYAWADA: For the second consecutive day, the number of new cases of Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh stayed below two thousand. In the same period, the number of recoveries were slightly over 2,000. In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, a total of 63,849 samples were tested for Covid out of which 1,461 returned positive. The positivity rate slid down to 2.3 per cent.

According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Covid-19) on Tuesday evening, the Covid tally in the State increased to 19,85,182. Among the new cases, the highest figures were reported from West Godavari (235), followed by  Krishna (210), Chittoor (195), Nellore (195), Guntur district (182). Seven districts in the State reported less than 100 cases each with Kurnool reporting the lowest number of new infections (12). After it, the lowest figures were posted by Vizianagaram (20). With 2,113 Covid patients recovering, the total number of recoveries in the State improved to 19,52,736. Another 15 fatalities were reported in the 24 hours. Chittoor district reported the highest of six deaths. 

It was followed by Krishna and Nellore districts that recorded three fatalties each, East Godavari saw two more deaths and West Godavari one. The remaining districts did not report any fatalities in the last 24 hours.As on Tuesday morning, the State’s toll stood at 13,564. The number of active Covid-19 cases decreased further to 18,882, with East Godavari (3,183) and Krishna district (3,153) making up to 6,336 active cases even as Vizianagaram district has just 220, the lowest, of them.

