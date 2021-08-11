STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guntur civic body chief suspends 3 ward secretariat staff

GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha stated that secretariat staff should visit the area under their limits every day and find out the grievances and solve them.

Published: 11th August 2021 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 09:11 AM

In this file photo, GMC commissioner Ch Anuradha inspects an Anganwadi centre in Guntur.

In this file photo, GMC commissioner Ch Anuradha inspects an Anganwadi centre in Guntur. (File photo| Express)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha issued orders on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, suspending three secretariat employees for being negligent in performing their duties. As part of her outdoor inspection, she visited Sai Nagar and KVP Colony and observed an illegal encroachment and uneven drains due to which the water got stagnated in the area. She, therefore, issued orders suspending 77th ward secretary Vijay Babu, planning secretary Solomon Raju, and environment secretary Tulasi. 

She stated that secretariat staff should visit the area under their limits every day and find out the grievances and solve them. They should be available for the people at all times. She directed the officials to give notices to the landowners if any illegal encroachments are set up. She urged them to record reports on the weekly inspections and observations without fail.

“The state government has introduced the secretariat system very prestigiously so that the services of the government are reached to the people without any delay. So, the staff should be accountable,” she added.
She pointed out that every staff personnel has been given certain responsibilities and a particular list of jobs they have to do. Hence, everyone should give their best and follow all the rules.She warned of severe action against those who fail to fulfil their duties,” the Commissioner added.

GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha Sai Nagar KVP Colony Guntur Municipal Corporation
