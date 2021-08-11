National Education Policy will help Telugu students compete with world: Andhra Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government was bringing several reforms in the education sector under the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 for making Telugu students compete with the rest of the world, said Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh. He participated in a meeting on Administrative and Academic Reforms in School Education held at Interim Government Complex, Velagapudi on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Suresh said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to improving education standards and making it accessible for the students from poor and downtrodden sections in the state. Referring to the implementation of the NEP, he said that a series of meetings were held with various Teachers Federations and Graduate MLCs. As part of it, a similar meeting was organised with heads of the departments and officials concerned, he said.

The state government was at the forefront in the country to bring reforms in the education sector. Schemes like ‘Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu’, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and Amma Vodi have gained prominence and received applause from eminent personalities. Dr Kasturi Rangan, who designed the NEP, commended the efforts of the state government for bringing reforms in the education sector.

Recently a delegation of officials from Telangana visited the state to examine the schemes being implemented by the education department, he said. In all, there are about 44,000 schools in the state. Over 18,020 schools were modernised at an estimated cost of Rs 3,600 crore under the first phase of Nadu-Nedu programme. Another Rs 4,000 crore will be spent in the second phase for improving amenities in the remaining schools, he informed.