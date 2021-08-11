STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

National Education Policy will help Telugu students compete with world: Andhra Minister

Education Minister Suresh said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to improving education standards and making it accessible for students from poor and downtrodden sections.

Published: 11th August 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

A threefold focussed transitional strategy is needed for promoting the use of the mother language in higher education.

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government was bringing several reforms in the education sector under the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 for making Telugu students compete with the rest of the world, said Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh. He participated in a meeting on Administrative and Academic Reforms in School Education held at Interim Government Complex, Velagapudi on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Suresh said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to improving education standards and making it accessible for the students from poor and downtrodden sections in the state. Referring to the implementation of the NEP, he said that a series of meetings were held with various Teachers Federations and Graduate MLCs. As part of it, a similar meeting was organised with heads of the departments and officials concerned, he said.

The state government was at the forefront in the country to bring reforms in the education sector. Schemes like ‘Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu’, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and Amma Vodi have gained prominence and received applause from eminent personalities. Dr Kasturi Rangan, who designed the NEP, commended the efforts of the state government for bringing reforms in the education sector.

Recently a delegation of officials from Telangana visited the state to examine the schemes being implemented by the education department, he said. In all, there are about 44,000 schools in the state. Over 18,020 schools were modernised at an estimated cost of Rs 3,600 crore under the first phase of Nadu-Nedu programme. Another Rs 4,000 crore will be spent in the second phase for improving amenities in the remaining schools, he informed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Education Policy NEP 2020 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh Mana Badi Nadu Nedu Jagananna Vidya Kanuka Amma Vodi
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp