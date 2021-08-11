NG Ranga University must transform into world-class university, says Andhra Pradesh Governor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, also the chancellor of Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University (ANGRAU), wished to see the varsity transform into a world-class agriculture educational institution. For this to happen, the university must play a stellar role in teaching, research and extension activities, he said.

Virtually participating in the golden jubilee convocation of ANGRAU at Mahati Auditorium in Tirupati from the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, the Governor congratulated those who earned their degrees and medals for their merit performances. He described them as the true ambassadors of the university.

Stating that ANGRAU is one of the best agricultural universities in the country and also an institute of national importance, he congratulated Dr. A. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, its vice-chancellor, and his team for achieving 13th rank in the national agricultural universities’ ranking for 2019 assessed by the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR).

He said the skills of teaching faculty must be upgraded from time to time, to achieve excellence in research by allowing academic freedom, and providing well equipped facilities. In all, 796 will be awarded degrees, including 19 PhDs, as only 150 people were allowed to attend the event in view of the recent Covid guidelines.