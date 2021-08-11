STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP accuses Jagan government of SC, ST suppression

TDP leader Nakka Anand Babu charged the government and alleged that the SC, ST leaders were not even being allowed to express their democratic protests against the atrocities of the ruling party.

Published: 11th August 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Minister and TDP leader Nakka Anand Babu condemned the suppression of ‘Dalits Prathighatana’ (Resistance) rally by the YSRC Government and the AP Police. Anand Babu expressed concern that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy won the election with the support of SC, ST and Minority voters in 2019 but after coming to power, he has been suppressing them with an iron hand. 

The police were behaving in a high-handed and atrocious manner by not giving permission to the Dalit Prathighatana. He charged the government and alleged that the SC, ST leaders were not even being allowed to express their democratic protests against the atrocities of the ruling party.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP leader Nakka Anand Babu Dalits Prathighatana YSRC Government Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy SC ST Minority voters
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp