TDP accuses Jagan government of SC, ST suppression

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Minister and TDP leader Nakka Anand Babu condemned the suppression of ‘Dalits Prathighatana’ (Resistance) rally by the YSRC Government and the AP Police. Anand Babu expressed concern that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy won the election with the support of SC, ST and Minority voters in 2019 but after coming to power, he has been suppressing them with an iron hand.

The police were behaving in a high-handed and atrocious manner by not giving permission to the Dalit Prathighatana. He charged the government and alleged that the SC, ST leaders were not even being allowed to express their democratic protests against the atrocities of the ruling party.

