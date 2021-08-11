Two killed as motorcycle hits tractor on national highway in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two youngsters were killed on spot after their motorcycle hit a stationary tractor on national highway near Chillakallu toll plaza on Tuesday morning, August 10, 2021. The deceased, Kunchapu Rajesh and Pallapu Prabhakar were identified as residents of Chillakallu town. The tragedy happened when they were on their way home from Jaggayapet.

According to Chillakallu police, the incident happened at around 9 am in the morning when the deceased were reportedly on their way back home after finishing duties and hit a stationary tractor. Eyewitnesses told police that the youngsters were travelling at an approximate speed of 80 kmph and could not control the vehicle and hence rammed into the tractor. A case of accidental death has been registered and bodies were sent to the area hospital for postmortem.