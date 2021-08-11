STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Welfare of weavers is paramount to government: Andhra Pradesh CM

The Andhra Pradesh government has extended aid of Rs 24,000 to each beneficiary of Nethanna Nestham having their own loom.

Published: 11th August 2021 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

A woman beneficiary of YSR Nethanna Nestham ties Rakhi to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy at Tadepalli on Tuesday.

A woman beneficiary of YSR Nethanna Nestham ties Rakhi to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy at Tadepalli on Tuesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating his commitment to the economic uplift of handloom weavers, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, said the State government released Rs 192.08 crore under the YSR Nethanna Nestham Scheme despite facing financial crunch due to Covid-19.

Addressing handloom weavers virtually after directly transferring Rs 192.08 crore to the bank accounts of 80,032 beneficiaries of Nethanna Nestham, he said the government had provided e-marketing facility to handloom products through APCO and it also ensured that APCO brand is visible on e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon.

Recalling his interaction with handloom weavers during his 3,648 km Praja Sankalpa Yatra, Jagan said, “I saw their problems from close quarters and promised to help them. I have been striving to fulfill all the promises made during my padayatra after assuming power as the Chief Minister.”   

The government has extended an aid of Rs 24,000 to each beneficiary of Nethanna Nestham having a own loom. “We felt that the financial problems being faced by the government due to Covid were not big compared to that of handloom weavers. Hence, we released the aid to beneficiaries of Nethanna Nestham on time for the third consecutive year,” he explained.

Stating that no other State i s implement ing more schemes than AP for the welfare of handloom weavers, he said a total sum of Rs 1,000 crore will be spent on Nethanna Nestham alone over a period of five years. “Under the scheme, each beneficiary will get a total aid of Rs 1.2 lakh in five years, which will help them stabilise their source of income. We have extended an aid of Rs 72,000 to each beneficiary in three tranches. A total sum of Rs 576 crore has been spent for implementation of Nethanna Nestham,” he elaborated.

The amount credited to the account of beneficiary will not be adjusted to his old dues if any by banks. Weavers who are eligible and left out from Nethanna Nestham, can still apply for the benefit within a month by visiting village and ward secretariats, he said. Jagan said the previous TDP regime spent only Rs 259 crore for the welfare of weavers during its five-year tenure.

“In fact, we cleared dues to the tune of Rs 103 crore of the previous TDP government to APCO and other cooperative societies. The government had also purchased cloth from APCO for making face masks and placed orders for uniforms of schoolchildren, taking the total amount spent for the uplift of weavers to Rs 1,600 crore,” he said.

80,032 get Rs 192 crore 
As many as  80,032 hand-loom weavers in the State got Rs 192 crore aid under Nethanna Nestham at the rate of Rs 24,000 each for their economic uplift

Eligible can  apply for aid
Weavers who are eligible and left out from YSR Nethanna Nestham, can still apply for the benefit within a month, CM Jagan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy YSR Nethanna Nestham Scheme Nethanna Nestham APCO brand Praja Sankalpa Yatra
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Photo | ISRO)
Setback for ISRO as GSLV fails to place earth observation satellite into orbit
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp