Women's hockey team goalie Rajani gets hero’s welcome in Vjiayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rajani Etimarpu, the goalkeeper of national women’s hockey team, was given a rousing reception at Gannavaram Airport near Vijayawada on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. The team recently returned from Tokyo after a historic Olympic campaign.

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) vice-chairman and managing director Dr N Prabhakar Reddy along with other members of SAAP and hockey enthusiasts received Rajani at the airport and felicitated her with shawl and flowers. Rajani, who hails from Anantapur, is a double olympian as she also played at Rio Olympics, 2016.

Congratulating her and the team, Prabhakar Reddy said she has made the country proud. He also assured her of all support from the government. SAAP officials P Ramakrishna, SV Ramana, B Srinivas Rao and others were present.