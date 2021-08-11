YS Vivekananda murder case: CBI fails to find murder weapon

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The CBI has reportedly concluded its latest round of investigation in the former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy murder cases. The agency was not able to unearth weapons used for the murder even after four days of search.

Based on the information provided by Y Sunil Yadav (26), who is currently in their custody, CBI sleuths with help of civic body employees conducted a search for murder weapons in different places of Pulivendula town. However, they could not get any.

Around 26 employees using JCB and other equipment sifted through water and garbage in streams near Rotary Puram and Garandala Vanka near the bus stand. During the last four days, vehicular traffic at both the places in the town was affected and now the traffic has resumed.

According to sources, the CBI officials have reportedly questioned Shankaraiah, the suspended Circle Inspector of Pulivendula. He was the CI at the time of Vivekananda’s muder.

They have reportedly questioned Balakrishna Reddy and Ramana Reddy, both personal assistants of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, journalist M Balakrisna Reddy, home guard Nagabhushanam Reddy, Malli, a driver from Vempalle, Bandi Kesavulu and Vempalle MPTC member Rahamathulla.