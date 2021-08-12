STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh: Dwaja Sthambham of temple atop Simhachalam hill collapses

The six-decade-old pillar covered by a metal sheet apparently became weak after it was eaten by termites, and collapsed at 6.30 am, according to temple officials.

Published: 12th August 2021 07:27 AM

Six-decade-old Dwaja Sthambham of Sri Ramachandra Swamy temple collapsed on Wednesday morning

Six-decade-old Dwaja Sthambham of Sri Ramachandra Swamy temple collapsed on Wednesday morning. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Dwaja Sthambham of Sri Ramachandra Swamy temple atop Simhachalam hill collapsed on Wednesday morning. The six-decade-old pillar covered by a metal sheet apparently became weak after it was eaten by termites, and collapsed at 6.30 am, according to temple officials. No injuries were reported as there was no person on the premises when the incident happened.

Officials who released CCTV footage ruled out any sabotage.  A temporary Dwaja Sthambam was installed immediately as per vedic rituals by temple sthanacharyulu TP Rajagopal and priest K Sitaramcharyulu.

Executive officer MV Surya Kala said a permanent structure will be installed within 10 days. The Dwaja Sthambam at Sivalayam, another upalayam, is also in a dilapidated condition and will be replaced, she added. 

Meanwhile, the temple trust board members blamed the temple staff for the incident. Had the staff been alert and took care of the pillar the incident would not have happened, they said and demanded a probe into the incident. 

"Since the incident hurt the sentiments of devotees stern action should be taken for laxity of duty," they said and asked the temple officials to check other sub temples and submit a report to the trust board.

They said they would take the incident to the notice of Sri Swaroopanandendra Sarswati of Sri Sarada Peetham and the government. Meanwhile, the temple museum, which remained closed since April 21, due to second wave of coronavirus reopened on Wednesday.

