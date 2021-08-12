Andhra Pradesh government mulls internship programme for UG, PG students

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government is considering to introduce 'internship' programme for students from degree to PG in the coming days, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said. On Wednesday, he laid the foundation stone for construction of an academic block at Krishna University Dr MAR College of Postgraduate Studies in Nuzvid.

It will be developed at a cost of Rs 5.5 crore with advanced facilities for convenience of the students. Suresh said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is making efforts for the development of education and job creation in the State. There is a need to make changes in the courses available in high schools to suit the needs of the job market, he said.

The minister directed the executive council to recognise the PG Centre at Nuzvid as an autonomous institute and develop it with status irrespective of the university. Suresh said that changes and reforms that were made in the education system in the past two years are at the forefront of the country.

The junior college system in the State has been weakened by corporate educational institutions, the minister charged.