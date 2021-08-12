Andhra Pradesh: Guntur Municipal Corporation to construct new parks, plant 66000 saplings

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: To increase green cover in the city, Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) is planning to construct new parks and renovate old ones. In this regard, the corporation has sanctioned Rs 2 crore.

Officials have approved the construction of new parks at Shanti Nagar and RTC Colony with Rs 1.41 crore and renovattion of parks in Postal Colony, Balaji Nagar, and Old Guntur, Palakaluru Road with Rs 85 lakh along with walking tracks.

This apart, the officials are also planning to invite the public to take part in Vanamahothsavam programme this year. As a part of it, plans are afoot to plant about 66,000 saplings in Guntur. About 35,000 saplings will be planted in West Guntur and 31,700 in East Guntur.

Fifty per cent of the total saplings are stored at SVN Colony Park. To make people aware about Green Guntur, the GMC officials will distribute saplings to those interested so that they could plant them at home. As a part of it Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu on Wednesday distributed 3,000 saplings to the people at Saradha Colony.