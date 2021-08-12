STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh HC refuses to stay single judge order on MANSAS Trust chairman

A division bench comprising Chief Justice AK Goswami and Justice N Jayasurya refused to give any stay on the single judge verdict.

Published: 12th August 2021

TDP leader Ashok Gajapati Raju

MANSAS Chairman P Ashok Gajapathi Raju (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/ VIZIANAGARAM: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday dismissed the supplementary petitions filed by Sanchaita Gajapati Raju, principal secretary (endowment), commissioner (endowments) and others, challenging the verdict of single judge bench restoring P Ashok Gajapathi Raju as the chairman of Maharaja Alak Narayan Society of Arts and Sciences (MANSAS) Trust. 

A division bench comprising Chief Justice AK Goswami and Justice N Jayasurya refused to give any stay on the single judge verdict. The bench posted the final hearing on the main petition challenging the Single Judge verdict to December 20 and  directed Ashok to file the counter before it. 

During the hearing on the supplementary petitions on Wednesday, petitioner's counsel CV Mohan Reddy argued that after the judge's verdict, appointment of Ashok had not happened as per the rules. He said Ashok never challenged the GOs issued, but the same were cancelled.

Additional advocate general Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy also urged the court to issue a stay on the Single Judge order. However, the Division Bench refused to hear their plea.

Meanwhile, Ashok Raju welcomed the High Court verdict. Speaking at a press conference in Vizianagaram, he said, "The government has damaged the MANSAS trust’s image with unconstitutional appointments. Even though the High Court directed the MANSAS EO to obey the trust chairperson's orders, he did not meet me so far. I am not scared of Vigilance investigation into Simhachalam lands, as I never allowed any mistake during my tenure."

