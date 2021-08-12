Andhra Pradesh Kamma Welfare and Development Corporation chairman takes charge

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tummala Chandrasekhar Rao was sworn in as the chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Kamma Welfare and Development Corporation here on Wednesday. Transportation and I&PR Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) administered the oath of office to Chandrasekhar Rao.

Rao thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for showing confidence in him by giving him the post. He said that he would strive and put his all efforts for the development of the Kamma community. He said he would ensure all the welfare schemes are delivered to the poor families of the community.