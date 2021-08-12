Andhra Pradesh reports 1,869 fresh cases of COVID-19; 18 more deaths

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of new COVID-19 infections in the State remained below 2,000 for the third consecutive day, even as the number of those cured are further improving.

During the 24 hours that ended at 9 am on Wednesday, 1,869 out of the 71,030 samples tested returned positive results. With the new additions, the cumulative positive cases in the State increased to 19,87,051.

A State Command Control Room (COVID-19) bulletin said the highest number of cases were reported from East Godavari district (385), followed by West Godavari (304) and Guntur (222). Only six out of the 13 districts have reported less than 100 cases each. Kurnool continued to be the district with the least number of new cases (10).

Though the weekly positivity rate has been showing a steady decline overall, some districts remain a cause for concern with a climbing rate week-on-week.

After dipping to a low of 4.34 per cent a month ago, the weekly positivity rate in East Godavari has been on an upward trajectory and has now reached 7.11 per cent. The district's cumulative positivity rate of 12.15 per cent is the highest in the state.

With 2,316 fresh recoveries, the total number of recoveries in the State increased to 19,55,052. Among the 18 new fatalities reported, Chittoor posted the highest, five.

It was followed by Krishna and Prakasam district with three deaths each, Guntur with two deaths and Anantapur, East Godavari, Nellore, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari districts with one each. The number of active cases now stands at 18,417 with Krishna (3,111), East Godavari (3,065) and Chittoor (2,778) contributing more to the caseload.