New-look government schools in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore to welcome students from August 16

NELLORE: As many as 1,060 government schools in the district with ventilated class rooms, green chalk boards, greenery, modern toilets, RO water facility and clean toilets are going to welcome students.

Around 96 per cent of the development works under 'Manabadi Nadu-Nedu' programme have been completed in the district. The programme is aimed at giving a facelift to schools by providing amenities including toilets, attractive wall paintings, good benches, modern kitchens and ground with playing equipment.

The district administration has taken up development works in all 1,060 government schools under the first phase of the 'Nadu-Nedu' programme. The State government has sanctioned Rs 244.50 crore for the development works.

In fact, school staff members, teacher-parent associations and other committees have taken up the responsibility of completing the works at a fast pace, maintaining quality.

"Every school should be converted into a model one with all facilities. The State government has been giving top priority to the education and health sectors. Around 96 per cent of works in the first phase of Nadu-Nedu have been completed and the rest of the works will be completed before the schools reopen on August 16," District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said.

Out of 1,060 schools, there are 656 primary schools, 261 upper primary schools and 143 high schools.

"Earlier, girl students have suffered a lot with no separate toilets for them and no proper water facility in the washrooms. Now, the situation has changed in our school. There are separate modern toilets for boys and girls in the school. We are expecting an increase in strength in our school from this academic year. The school environment has completely changed with the development works taken up under the Nadu-Nedu programme," said Sunitha, an English teacher from Nellore district.

Many students and parents have visited the schools to have a look at the new facilities. "The development works have given a new look to my school. A computer lab was also set up," said Sai Priya, a student from Z P Highschool, Dargamitta in Nellore city.