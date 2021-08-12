STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two cops suspended over youth's suicide in Andhra Pradesh

Before taking the extreme step, P Majji took a video in which he explained the reasons for committing suicide and shared it to his friends.

Published: 12th August 2021 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old man of Pidimgoyyi village, near Rajamahendravaram, allegedly committed suicide unable to bear the harassment meted out by a constable of Chillakallu police station.

Before taking the extreme step, P Majji took a video in which he explained the reasons for committing suicide and shared it to his friends. The video came to light after his suicide. According to the video, the deceased alleged that he had brought NDPL bottles from Hyderabad an year ago for which he was summoned by Chillakallu police and a case was booked against him.

In the video, Makki claimed that constable Sivarama Krishna recently called him again to the police station to issue a summon notice under Section 41 of CrPC and then allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to write off the case against him.

As per the video, Makki alleged that the constable threatened him (Makki) of booking ganja smuggling case and other criminal cases against him if he failed to pay the bribe amount. Meanwhile, taking action against the incident, Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal placed two police personnel under suspension on Wednesday.

The guilty officers were identified as SI K Durga Prasad and constable M Sivarama Krishna. The SP said, "Unable to bear the harassment, Makki must have taken the extreme step. After we came to know about the video, an inquiry was ordered immediately and a criminal case was booked against constable Sivarama Krishna and he has been placed under suspension. The SI was also suspended for dereliction of duty."

The SP said that the deceased lived with his grandparents in the village, while his parents were working in Hyderabad. Kaushal warned that if any police officer engages in corrupt activities, severe action would be initiated against him or her by registering criminal cases along with initiating departmental action.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pidimgoyyi village Rajamahendravaram Chillakallu Andhra Pradesh youth suicide
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp