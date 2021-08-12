Two cops suspended over youth's suicide in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old man of Pidimgoyyi village, near Rajamahendravaram, allegedly committed suicide unable to bear the harassment meted out by a constable of Chillakallu police station.

Before taking the extreme step, P Majji took a video in which he explained the reasons for committing suicide and shared it to his friends. The video came to light after his suicide. According to the video, the deceased alleged that he had brought NDPL bottles from Hyderabad an year ago for which he was summoned by Chillakallu police and a case was booked against him.

In the video, Makki claimed that constable Sivarama Krishna recently called him again to the police station to issue a summon notice under Section 41 of CrPC and then allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to write off the case against him.

As per the video, Makki alleged that the constable threatened him (Makki) of booking ganja smuggling case and other criminal cases against him if he failed to pay the bribe amount. Meanwhile, taking action against the incident, Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal placed two police personnel under suspension on Wednesday.

The guilty officers were identified as SI K Durga Prasad and constable M Sivarama Krishna. The SP said, "Unable to bear the harassment, Makki must have taken the extreme step. After we came to know about the video, an inquiry was ordered immediately and a criminal case was booked against constable Sivarama Krishna and he has been placed under suspension. The SI was also suspended for dereliction of duty."

The SP said that the deceased lived with his grandparents in the village, while his parents were working in Hyderabad. Kaushal warned that if any police officer engages in corrupt activities, severe action would be initiated against him or her by registering criminal cases along with initiating departmental action.