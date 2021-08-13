STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
77 aided schools in Prakasam district with poor strength face closure

The Andhra Pradesh state government has identified 77 aided schools in Prakasam district in which the student enrolment is steadily decreasing.

classroom, school, teachers

Representational photo (File photo| EPS)

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: With the rise in the admission of students in government schools for the last two years, thanks to the implementation of schemes like Amma Vodi and Nadu-Nedu, the enrolment in several aided schools in Prakasam district has declined so much that they are now on the verge of closure. The State government has identified 77 aided schools in the district in which the student enrolment is steadily decreasing.

The student strength has fallen below 40 in some schools this year. DEO VS Subba Rao has issued show-cause notices to all the 77 aided school managements questioning how they are going to run their schools without the required teacher-student ratio. At the same time, he sought their response on the merger of the schools with nearby government primary schools to wind them up.

As per the information furnished through the UDISE (Unified District Information System for Education), the authorities had found that 77 aided schools are not functioning properly for the past few years. As these schools are provided aid by the government, running them with less student strength has become a financial burden.

Of the total 77 aided schools, 16-20 are located in urban areas, including Ongole city and Chirala. Of the remaining, five schools are located in Maddipadu, four in Giddalur, three each in Parchur, Komarole, Hanumanthuni Padu, Tangutur and Kanigiri mandals.

“We have a total of 275 aided schools (primary, upper primary and high schools) in the district. We found nearly 77 aided schools are running with low student strength, besides performing poorly in academics. After checking all parameters, we have served show-cause notices to those aided school managements seeking their response on the closure proposal. After receiving their response, we will proceed further in the matter as per the norms,” Subba Rao told TNIE.

