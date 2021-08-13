STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh adds 1,879 new Covid 19 cases, 1,575 recoveries, 13 deaths to its tally

The spread of Covid was still most virulent in East Godavari as it posted another 402 infections, followed by Chittoor district with 233 new cases, Nellore 225, West Godavari 195 and Guntur 182.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the State continued to register over 1,800 Covid-19 new infections, the number of recoveries posted daily is declining for the past few days. Andhra Pradesh on Thursday added 1,859 new coronavirus cases to its tally that now touched 19,88,910 and 1,575 recoveries.

In the 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am 13 patients succumbed in the State, according to the latest media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room. The new cases came from 70,757 samples tested in the period.

The spread of Covid was still most virulent in East Godavari as it posted another 402 infections. It was followed by Chittoor district with 233 new cases, Nellore 225, West Godavari 195 and Guntur 182. Five other districts saw their tallies grow by less than 100 cases each with the lowest being Kurnool (19).

With the fresh additions, the overall recoveries increased to 19,56,627 and toll 13,595. Chittoor district alone reported four deaths, followed by three in Krishna district, two each in East Godavari and Praksam, one each in Nellore and Visakhapatnam districts. The number of active cases increased slightly and stood at 18,688. Krishna district has the highest 3,132 and Kurnool the lowest (180) active caseload.

