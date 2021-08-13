STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Complete land survey by June 2023, says Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan

Chairing a review meeting on land resurvey with ministers and officials, CM Jagan directed officials to procure equipment and resources including drones and software to finish the resurvey in time.

Published: 13th August 2021

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the comprehensive land resurvey, YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoo Hakku-Bhoo Raksha, should be completed by June 2023, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to take up the survey as their top priority.

As the survey is the first-of-its-kind in the country after 100 years, he wanted it to be taken up in a transparent manner. Chairing a review meeting on land resurvey with ministers and officials at his camp office in Tadepalli near here on Thursday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to procure necessary equipment and resources, including drones and required software and asked them to give the best training to the staff.

“The villages should be mapped after completion of the survey and the records should be updated. Prepare an action plan to complete the survey and ensure that there is no scope for corruption in the process. Make sure that farmers face no problems,” Jagan said.

The Chief Minister said the Cabinet sub-committee constituted for monitoring the comprehensive land survey should meet every week and review the progress and added that he would review the scheme once in a month.

He directed the officials to coordinate with the Survey of India and take their cooperation. The mining department officials were told to ensure that there is no shortage of survey stones. The officials said survey stones will be manufactured in four plants from November and 16,000 stones will be prepared from four plants per day.

Exuding confidence over completing the survey within the stipulated time, the officials said AP would emerge as the first State in India to complete the comprehensive land survey.

Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishna Das, Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Botcha Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, Chief Commissioner Land Administration Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Revenue Principal Secretary V Usha Rani, Commissioner of Survey and Settlement Siddharth Jain, APMDC VC& MD Venkat Reddy and other officials were present.

