East Godavari parents worried over TPR as schools set to open on August 16

With the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the State, seven districts have registered a slight increase in the test positivity rate.

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM:  With the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the State, seven districts have registered a slight increase in the test positivity rate (TPR). According to the latest data released by the Centre, East Godavari district has recorded the highest test positivity rate of 7.06% in the State, followed by Prakasam with 5.17%. Of the total 13 districts in the State, only East Godavari and Prakasam have more than 5% positivity rate.

Other districts have also recorded a slight rise in the positivity rate. In West Godavari, the positivity rate has gone up to 4.20 from 3.17%. Kadapa (2.26 to 2.29%), Guntur (2.14 to 2.20%), Srikakulam (1.11 to 1.31%) and Vizianagaram (0.63 to 0.85%) have also registered a slight increase in the positivity rate. Contrary to this, Nellore (3.72 to 3.26%), Krishna (3.56 to 2.86%), Chittoor (3.32 to 2.56%), and Anantapur (0.94 to 0.88%) have recorded a decline in the positivity rate.

As schools in the State are scheduled to reopen on August 16, parents in East Godavari are apprehensive over sending their children to school, worried about their safety. In East Godavari, there are 6,129 government schools with a student strength of 7.52 lakh.

A total sum of Rs 385 crore has been spent on the development of basic amenities in government schools under the Nadu-Nedu scheme. DEO S Abraham said 32,000 students from private schools got themselves enrolled in government schools last year.

The number of enrolments from private schools to government schools is likely to be doubled this year, he said. Child Rights Protection Forum city convener B Ramesh has felt that it is unfair on the part of the State government to reopen schools from class 1 to 10 at one go.

“You cannot expect children to adhere to Covid protocol all the time even if there is constant supervision. Hence, it is advisable to commence classes for high school students first,” Ramesh said.

