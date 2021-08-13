STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naidu says no new industry, investment in last two years

The previous TDP regime gave utmost importance to industrial development and job creation. Foreign educational opportunities were created, Chandrababu Naidu said.

Published: 13th August 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that not a single paisa of new investment came to Andhra Pradesh and no new industry was set up in the State in the past two years, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has called upon the young generation to come out and question the anti-development policies of the YSRC government.

With no investments and no industries, there are no decent jobs for the educated youth and graduates, he claimed. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Naidu extended his greetings on the occasion of the International Youth Day.

He said that the youth who stand for courage and sacrifice should assert their rights in the interests of their golden future.

The previous TDP regime gave utmost importance to industrial development and job creation. Foreign educational opportunities were created. But, the YSRC regime cancelled all the programmes. The youth should question the government over the absence of any new notification to fill job vacancies, he said.

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu Nara Chandrababu Naidu TDP Telugu Desam Party YSR Congress Party YSRC CM YS Jagan
Comments

