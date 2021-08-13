Naidu says no new industry, investment in last two years

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that not a single paisa of new investment came to Andhra Pradesh and no new industry was set up in the State in the past two years, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has called upon the young generation to come out and question the anti-development policies of the YSRC government.

With no investments and no industries, there are no decent jobs for the educated youth and graduates, he claimed. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Naidu extended his greetings on the occasion of the International Youth Day.

He said that the youth who stand for courage and sacrifice should assert their rights in the interests of their golden future.

The previous TDP regime gave utmost importance to industrial development and job creation. Foreign educational opportunities were created. But, the YSRC regime cancelled all the programmes. The youth should question the government over the absence of any new notification to fill job vacancies, he said.