Now, Rythu Bharosa Kendras to function as mini-banks in Prakasam

Business correspondents of various banks, empowered to provide cash transactions up to Rs 20,000 among others, will render services in village RBKs where there are no bank branches.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the State government, the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) has suggested Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) of the Prakasam district change into mini banks to make available banking services to rural people, especially farmers, in the form of business correspondents.

There are 1,058 village and ward secretariats and 879 RBKs in the rural villages. Around 31 banks having 483 branches across the district are offering various banking services to the people. These banks have appointed a total of 617 business correspondents to offer banking services to those who live in rural areas.

As per the directives of the government and SLBC, Lead District Manager (LDM) K Yugandhar is supervising the business correspondents’ activities in the RBKs. The business correspondents of various banks will render services in those village RBKs where there are no bank branches. They are empowered to provide cash transactions up to Rs 20,000 (cash withdrawals/cash deposits) along with the opening of a bank account, completing the e-KYC process, cash transfers among others.

They will also provide online banking services by arranging swiping machines and tablet PCs provided by the banks. In the absence of ATMs in the rural areas, people will have no option but to walk all the way to the banks—to withdraw or deposit cash. The business correspondents will be available in the concerned RB K for two hours a day.

“Out of 617 business correspondents attached with various banks, the bankers will appoint 262 correspondents and allocate them to 879 RBKs. Banks such as SBI have some minor issues regarding the adjustment of staff at their ‘customer service points’. However, within a short time these integrated banking services will be made available in all RBKs,” K Yugandhar, LDM told TNIE.

