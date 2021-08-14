Andhra Governor grants Rs 3 lakhs aid to kin of Raj Bhavan staffer who died in road mishap
The amount was sanctioned by the Governor under discretionary grant as a relief to the family members of Seshu (24), who worked in Raj Bhavan as a butler for the past two years.
Published: 14th August 2021 07:36 AM | Last Updated: 14th August 2021 07:36 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan handed over a cheque of Rs 3 lakh to Yelamanda Srinu, father of late Yelamanda Seshu, who died in a road accident on June 27.
The governor also handed over a cheque of Rs 1,16,050 pooled in by the staff of Raj Bhavan, to the family members of the deceased employee on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said a precious life was lost due to a road accident.