Andhra Governor grants Rs 3 lakhs aid to kin of Raj Bhavan staffer who died in road mishap 

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan handed over a cheque of Rs 3 lakh to Yelamanda Srinu, father of late Yelamanda Seshu, who died in a road accident on June 27.

The amount was sanctioned by the Governor under discretionary grant as a relief to the family members of Seshu (24), who worked in Raj Bhavan as a butler on outsourcing basis for the past two years.

The governor also handed over a cheque of Rs 1,16,050 pooled in by the staff of Raj Bhavan, to the family members of the deceased employee on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said a precious life was lost due to a road accident.