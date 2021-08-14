STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh Governor felicitates State Olympians

Published: 14th August 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan felicitated the three Olympians from Andhra Pradesh — PV Sindhu, E Rajani and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy.

(From left) Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy, E Rajani and PV Sindhu with Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan in Vijyawada on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan felicitated the three Olympians from Andhra Pradesh — PV Sindhu, E Rajani and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy — who participated in the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, with a memento at a function held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan on Friday. 

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that the people of Andhra Pradesh and the country are proud of their achievements and wished that they will win many more honours for the country in the future. He said Sindhu created history by being the first Indian woman to win medals in two consecutive Olympics and that success comes to her naturally as both her parents are sportspersons. 

He was all praise for E Rajani, who has become a member of the Indian Women’s Olympic hockey team by sheer grit and determination. The fact that she was selected to the Indian Women’s Hockey team to represent the country in both Rio Olympics and the Tokyo Olympics is a reflection of her talent and hard work, he said.  

“The Indian women’s hockey team may not have won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, but they won the hearts of every Indian with their outstanding performance,” he pointed out.  The Governor said badminton player Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy, the youngest of the three Olympians, has a bright future and great sports career ahead of him. 

Responding to the felicitations, Sindhu, Rajani and Satwik said they were happy to be honoured by the Governor and are motivated by his words of encouragement. They assured that they will continue to work hard and win more medals and honours for the country and the State in the future.   

Dr Rajat Bhargava, Special Chief Secretary, Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture, Sri Mukesh Kumar Meena, Secretary to Governor,  N  Prabhakar Reddy, MD, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh, were also present on the occasion. 

Later in the day, Director General of Police Gautam Sawang felicitated Sindhu, who won the Bronze Medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Sindhu shared her experience. The DGP said Sindhu’s victory is an inspiration to every woman in the State. He wished her best in her future endeavours. 

Hailing various initiatives being brought by state police towards women safety, Sindhu urged all women and girls to download Disha SOS mobile application. 

