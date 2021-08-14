Andhra Pradesh Governor not to host ‘At Home’ function due to pandemic

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has decided not to hold the ‘AT HOME’ function this year at the Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Independence Day.

It is a customary practice for the Governor to host the ‘AT HOME’ function at the Raj Bhavan every year on the occasion of the Republic Day and the Independence Day, in which the Chief Minister, Ministers, members of judiciary, senior officials, public representatives, freedom fighters, senior defence personnel, award winners, mediapersons and others are invited. The Governor appealed to the people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour by wearing a mask, maintaining social distance and regular use of hand sanitiser. He said all eligible people should get vaccinated on a priority basis.