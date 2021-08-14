Andhra private hospital staff held for theft of gold from dead lady

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police arrested a compounder and an on-duty nurse, working at a private hospital in Kuchipudi town, for robbing gold ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh from a deceased person.

Kuchipudi SI Venkateswara Rao, the two accused, Bala Murali and Sri Latha stole the gold from the Indira while she was in the ICU. The family members found that original ornaments on Indira’s body were replaced with imitation jewellery. They then lodged a complaint.