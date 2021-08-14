STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra's power distributors reduce cost-revenue gap

The national average also saw an improvement with the AT and C losses coming down to 21.83 per cent from 23.7 per cent in the same period. 

Published: 14th August 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh continues to be in the top of the list of States with low losses.

Andhra Pradesh continues to be in the top of the list of States with low losses. (Representational image of power cables)

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh power distribution companies (Discoms) have fared well in reducing the Average Cost of Supply-Average Revenue Realised (ACS-ARR) gap between 2015-16 and 2019-20, according to the latest statistics revealed by the Union Ministry of Power. The Discoms have brought down the gap from Rs 0.79 per kWh in 2015-16 to Rs 0.02 per kWh in 2019-20.

Although the cost of supply is just over the average revenue realised, the State has managed to narrow down the gap significantly even as neighbouring states like Telangana and Tamil Nadu, among others, saw deterioration. Telangana’s ACS-ARR gap increased from Rs 0.68 per kWh in 2015-16 to Rs 0.96 per kWh in  2019-20, while Tamil Nadu’s rose from Rs 0.67 per kWh to Rs 1.27 per kWh. The national average in the corresponding period improved from Rs 0.47 to Rs 0.28 per kWh, according to the Power Ministry’s July data. Both the State and the Centre have targeted to bring down the gap to zero by 2024-25.

Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT and C) losses saw a marginal increase from 10.36 per cent in FY 16 to 10.77 per cent in FY20, but Andhra Pradesh continues to be in the top of the list of States with low losses. The national average also saw an improvement with the AT and C losses coming down to 21.83 per cent from 23.7 per cent in the same period. 

State officials attributed the improvement to cost optimisation in procurement, focus on green energy, strengthening of the transmission network and deployment of advanced technologies in operations and management. It may be recalled that the Centre, last year, introduced liquidity infusion programme as a part of which conditional financial assistance is provided to State Discoms, most of which are under financial stress.

Installation of prepaid/smart meters in various sectors, reducing the ACS-ARR gap, bringing down AT and C losses, DBT of subsidies and others are some of the pre-conditions to the release of Central funds. 
As of July 31, the Power Finance Corporation and the Rural Electrification Corporation have sanctioned Rs 8,370 crore to AP under the liquidity infusion scheme, out of which Rs 7,423 crore has been disbursed to the Discoms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh power distribution companies Andhra Pradesh AP discoms Average Cost of Supply Average Revenue Realised gap ACS ARR gap
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp