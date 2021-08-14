BJP's Somu Veerraju condemns attack on party leader, requests Andhra DGP to make arrests

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the attack on BJP Vinukonda town president Medam Ramesh allegedly for opposing the removal of a temple recently, party’s state president Somu Veerraju requested the Director General of Police (DGP) to immediately arrest those responsible for the “brutal attack”.

BJP leaders, describing the attack as a murder attempt in broad daylight, alleged that a group of miscreants attacked Ramesh with iron rods and sticks on Friday early morning. They added that Ramesh was rushed to hospital with injuries in head, hands and legs. The party members said that Ramesh was on his morning walk when the attack happened.

“The municipal officials demolished some shops in Vinukonda and as a part of it, they also removed a Siva temple. Ramesh protested against it and has been demanding that the temple be rebuilt. Hence, the municipal commissioner, with support from local YSRC leaders, planned and attempted to murder Ramesh. I request the DGP to immediately arrest those responsible. Since no arrests have been made so far in connection to the attacks on temples, we suspect that the YSRC is behind all these incidents,” Somu Veerraju said on Friday.