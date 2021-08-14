STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Centre extends deadline for transaction advisor hiring for Vizag Steel Plant disinvestment 

As per the latest notification issued on Friday, the last date for submission of bids has been extended from August 17 to 26.

Published: 14th August 2021 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) of the Union Ministry of Finance has once again extended the bidding deadline for hiring transaction advisor for facilitating 100 per cent strategic disinvestment of RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, and RINL’s stakes in its subsidiaries and joint ventures.

As per the latest notification issued on Friday, the last date for submission of bids has been extended from August 17 to 26. Accordingly, the bids will be opened on August 27 instead of 18. The government first extended the deadline from July 28 to August 17. The DIPAM on July 7 floated the request for proposal for appointing transaction advisor for providing advisory services to DIPAM and managing the strategic disinvestment in RINL .

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visakhapatnam Steel Plant RINL disinvestment Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Union Ministry of Finance transaction advisor hiring bidding deadline RINL Department of Investment and Public Asset Management DIPAM
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp