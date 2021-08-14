Centre extends deadline for transaction advisor hiring for Vizag Steel Plant disinvestment 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) of the Union Ministry of Finance has once again extended the bidding deadline for hiring transaction advisor for facilitating 100 per cent strategic disinvestment of RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, and RINL’s stakes in its subsidiaries and joint ventures.

As per the latest notification issued on Friday, the last date for submission of bids has been extended from August 17 to 26. Accordingly, the bids will be opened on August 27 instead of 18. The government first extended the deadline from July 28 to August 17. The DIPAM on July 7 floated the request for proposal for appointing transaction advisor for providing advisory services to DIPAM and managing the strategic disinvestment in RINL .