STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP leaders urge Andhra Governor to probe blank government orders

TDP general secretary Varla Ramaiah said the Jagan government released 50 blank GOs from July 31 to August 12 and sought to know why the government was maintaining secrecy on the orders.

Published: 14th August 2021 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

TDP leader Varla Ramaiah.

TDP leader Varla Ramaiah. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition TDP leaders have appealed to Governor Biswabushan Harichandan to order an inquiry into blank government orders. TDP general secretary Varla Ramaiah and Vijayawada (East) MLA Gadde Rammohan met the Governor in the Raj Bhavan here on Friday over the issue. Speaking to mediapersons, Ramaiah said the government released 50 blank GOs from July 31 to August 12 and sought to know why the government was maintaining secrecy on the orders.

Stating that the governor also expressed shock over the issuance of a higher number of blank GOs and to consider their plea to inquire into the issue, the TDP leader said except in some extreme conditions the government should put all the GOs in the public domain. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Gadde Rammohan said as all the blank GOs were issued in the name of the governor himself, they complained to him to look into the issue so as to bring out the facts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Governor Biswabushan Harichandan Andhra Pradesh blank government orders Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy TDP general secretary Varla Ramaiah
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp