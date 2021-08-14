TDP leaders urge Andhra Governor to probe blank government orders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition TDP leaders have appealed to Governor Biswabushan Harichandan to order an inquiry into blank government orders. TDP general secretary Varla Ramaiah and Vijayawada (East) MLA Gadde Rammohan met the Governor in the Raj Bhavan here on Friday over the issue. Speaking to mediapersons, Ramaiah said the government released 50 blank GOs from July 31 to August 12 and sought to know why the government was maintaining secrecy on the orders.

Stating that the governor also expressed shock over the issuance of a higher number of blank GOs and to consider their plea to inquire into the issue, the TDP leader said except in some extreme conditions the government should put all the GOs in the public domain. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Gadde Rammohan said as all the blank GOs were issued in the name of the governor himself, they complained to him to look into the issue so as to bring out the facts.