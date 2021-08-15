STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid vaccine clinical trial centre in Vizag

Published: 15th August 2021 09:53 AM

Coronavirus Vaccine

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The first vaccine clinical trial centre for Covid 19 set up under the Mission Covid Suraksha in both the Telugu States was inaugurated at the Adavivaram Rural Health Training Centre here on Saturday. Vizag was chosen among 18 cities where the clinical trial centres are being set up. AMC principal PV Sudhakar said the selection of vizag proved that the city has the expertise and facilities to conduct clinical trials. 

He said the centre will be of great help in conducting human trials of vaccine candidates in the future. It can be used for all types of vaccines, including Covid, he said and added that the AMC has been chosen for the clinical trials centre based on its track-record of successfully conducting clinical trials of vaccines earlier, he pointed out.  

Speaking after inaugurating the centre, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said the State government has accorded top priority to the health sector. For Visakhapatnam district alone, `2,000 crore was sanctioned for developing health facilities. Two medical colleges were being set up at Anakapalle and Paderu for which `500 crore each was sanctioned and KGH Victoria Hospital will be developed with an estimated cost of `1,000 crore. 

The state government’s strategy to tackle Covid-19 won appreciation of all including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Sachivalayam system, introduced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, helped the State in Covid surveillance, the minister said.  CREDAI Vizag chapter has renovated the health training centre to accommodate the vaccine clinical trial centre. CREDAI Vizag chairman B Srinivasa Rao said CREDAI has distributed medicines, oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators to the needy people. Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, MP MVV Satyanarayana and CREDAI representatives were present.

