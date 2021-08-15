Andhra: Gallantry awards for 27 cops 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 27 officers and personnel of various ranks from the State have been selected for the Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG), President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medals for Meritorious Service, as per list announced by the Union Home Ministry on the eve of the 75th Independence Day on Saturday.

Out of total, 11 police officials will receive the Police medal for Gallantry (PMG) medal, two others the President’s Police Medal (PPM) for distinguished service and 14 others Police Medal (PM) for meritorious service.On the other hand, two officers from the State Fire Department were awarded with ‘Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service’. The officers are station officer Manikyam Guruswamy Naidu and leading fireman Juvvalakanti Nageswara Rao.