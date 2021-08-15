Irregularities found in 770 transactions, 10 SROs suspended  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Revenue and Registrations) Rajat Bhargava on Saturday said a departmental inquiry is being conducted into the irregularities using fake challans for registrations. He said a total 65 lakh documents were checked and the loss of`5.42 crore was detected. The officials have recovered Rs 1.37 crore so far.

He said they have registered 10 criminal cases in nine districts including Krishna and Kadapa. Till date, six sub registrars have been suspended and it has been found that large-scale irregularities took place in 770 documents.

According to officials, the most irregularities have taken place at Mandavalli sub registrar office in Krishna district. “Besides officials, those who brought the property and registered will also be held responsible for the scam,” he said and opined there was no need for CID investigation and police investigation would suffice.

“We have now completely changed the software and brought in a new version, which will be fully operational across the State from Monday. We have also integrated it with the National Informatics Centre and the Comprehensive Financial Management System (of the Finance Department) to ensure foolproof transactions of all registrations,” the Chief Secretary told mediapersons.

Loss to registrations dept due to fake challans

Rs 21,74,685 — Vizianagaram

Rs 5,19,830 — Visakhapatnam

Rs 1,75,000 — Kakinada

Rs 9,59,682 — Eluru

Rs 3,80,66,310 — Vijayawada

Rs 7,09,030 — Guntur

Rs 7,39,350 — Kurnool