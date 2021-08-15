STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meet 44-year-old Karate guru who holds 25 records

Sensei Shaik Ibrahim mastered Karate, Kickboxing and Taekwondo

Published: 15th August 2021 08:08 AM

Karate master SK Ibrahim attempts to get another record in Nellore | Express

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

NELLORE:  Meet 44-year-old Karate master Shaik Ibrahim, who has trained four lakh people so far. Now, the Karate master is training students in Sqay, a Kashmiri martial art which has also been included in the school games by the Government of India. Shaik Ibrahim, hailing from Kadinenipalli in Marripadu mandal of Nellore district, is settled in Buchireddypalem. Born and brought up in a middle class family, Ibrahim was interested in learning martial arts when he was young. His father was a welder by profession. 

He started learning martial arts at the age of six and he mastered Karate, Kickboxing and Taekwondo at Kathmandu in Nepal during 1986-1990 and got the black belt. “I have learnt martial arts from master Ithez Jariwala, SV Groom, in Nepal and participated in my first international tournament in Sri Lanka.

I won a silver medal in the tournament. Further, I got a gold medal in 7th Pentathlon International sports. I participated in 20 National Tournaments and organised the first International Tournament of Taekwondo Board of India in Nellore in 2012. Fighters from three countries -- Nepal, Bhutan and India -- participated in the event,” said Shaik Ibrahim. 

He has trained over one lakh students and elders from 2017 to 2019 in Delhi, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Jharkhand. Ibrahim has achieved 25 records in various categories and entered the Limca Book of Records. 
“Students especially from rural backgrounds have to learn martial arts for their self-defence and physical fitness. It will make them healthy,”  he explained. 

Ibrahim opines that there is no point in learning martial arts online. “It needs perfection while practising martial arts and one won’t get it from online classes. Master will observe the angles of the student while practising and suggest change in body actions for perfection,” he noted. Ibrahim has trained around 450 people aged above 40 and also has been giving training students in private educational institutions in Nellore district. “Ibrahim Master is unique. He has been offering martial arts classes to students from poor financial backgrounds in the district. ” said Shaik Raziya Begum, second Dan Black Belt holder of Karate from Nellore city.  

karate master Shaik Ibrahim
