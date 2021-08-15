STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Possible to avoid third wave, says AIIMS director Guleria

Dr Guleria, who was awarded GITAM Foundation Award here on Saturday, said vaccines for children may become available within one-two months.

Published: 15th August 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:   Stating there is no evidence to prove that the third spell of SARS-CoV-2 will specifically impact children, AII MS-Delhi director and renowned pulmonologist Dr Randeep Guleria has said the expected wave can also be avoided if people take certain precautions.

Dr Guleria, who was awarded GITAM Foundation Award here on Saturday, said vaccines for children may become available within one-two months. “Pfizer is currently conducting clinical trials and we are following that closely.” He cited the ICMR study that suggested approximately 50 per cent of children might have already been infected and recovered. “This makes their immunity stronger even though they are not vaccinated,” Dr. Randeep added.

“Andhra Pradesh is doing well in controlling the spread of Covid-19 as cases are gradually coming down. If the State continues strict surveillance and people follow the guidelines then it’s possible to avoid the third wave.” He said the Centre is planning to vaccinate all adults by the end of 2021. “The virus will keep mutating. The only way to stop the spread is to break the chain of transmission through rigorous testing whilst taking the necessary precautions.

“We have to fight back by isolating ourselves and following Covid-appropriate behavior.” Dr. Randeep further insisted that everyone aged 18 and above get vaccinated. He explained that most of those who are testing positive for Covid-19 now are amongst those who haven’t received the vaccine yet. “Fully- vaccinated people who tested positive are predominantly showing mild health issues,” he added.Dr. Randeep stressed the importance of identifying Covid hotspots in urban and rural areas.

