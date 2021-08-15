RBK Radham to visit villages to give info to ryots

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has formulated a new initiative — Rythu Bharoso Radham — to benefit the farmers of the State, along with Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), the one-stop solution centre to support farmers in all activities from sowing to selling the crop.It has been introduced with the intention to provide timely information to the farmers using smarter techniques and practices through a digital medium using mobile vehicles that will travel. This campaign using mobile vehicles will help the State government gain a better farmer outreach and deliver the message through a visual and memorable medium.

Agriculture Commissioner H Arun Kumar IAS said, “The Chief Minister wants the agriculture department to use technology to provide knowledge to the farmers. These vehicles will disseminate knowledge by facilitating interaction with scientists and other practitioners, to farmers for reducing investment and increasing productivity. We want to introduce these vehicles in all districts by tapping the CSR funds of companies.”

In the first phase, three Rythu Bharosa Radhams will be deployed in three districts, Srikakulam, Krishna, and Kadapa. The operations have begun in Srikakulam and Krishna districts. The Rythu Bharosa Radham is equipped with a 10ftx6ft LED wall, two-way functioning speakers, CCTV surveillance, equipment to host a video conference, GPS tracking, spotlights, blacklight posters and a 10 KW generator.

These vehicles will tour villages and spread awareness among farmers on agricultural advancements and new techniques. The video conference feature will allow farmers to have one-to-one interactions with scientists. It will also be used for creating awareness among farmers on the government schemes.