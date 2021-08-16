STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
60-year-old dies as bus runs over her in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district

Instead of taking the underpass to cross the road, she reportedly scaled a barricade put up to prevent illegal crossing of the National Highway at New Harijanavada Colony.

Published: 16th August 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 08:10 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An attempt to take a shortcut to cross a road cost an elderly woman her life after she was run over by an APSRTC bus near Telaprolu in Krishna district on Sunday.

Identifying the woman as Nandivada Badhrammma (60) of Old Harijanavada, police said the incident occurred when she went to a grocer along with her son. 

Instead of taking the underpass to cross the road, she reportedly scaled a barricade put up to prevent illegal crossing of the National Highway at New Harijanavada Colony. Quoting witnesses, Gannavaram police inspector K Shivaji said she was hit by the bus, which dragged her for some distance. 

Police shifted her body to Vijayawada GGH for medico-legal procedures, and registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC. “Despite installing barricades and caution boards, people are violating rules and falling victims to road accidents,” Shivaji said, while requesting villagers to use the underpass for crossing the road.

