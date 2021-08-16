Andhra Pradesh woman kills daughters, later dies by suicide

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A woman allegedly killed her daughters and later died by suicide in Piduguralla on Sunday. Bandari Sravan Kumar and Manasa are residents of Piduguralla town who got married in 2015 and had two daughters Sharmila (3) and Jyothi (2).

For the last few months, the couple had been facing some marital issues. On Saturday night, both of them had a heated argument. Manasa got upset and took her daughters into another room. At around 4.15 am, Sravan Kumar knocked on the door for quite some time and when he didn’t receive any response, he broke open the door and entered the room to find his wife and children dead.

As soon as he informed the police, they rushed to the spot and started an investigation. In preliminary investigation, it was found that Manasa choked her daughters to death using a cloth and later hanged herself to the ceiling fan and committed suicide. The police are interrogating Sravan Kumar and their neighbours.

Suicide helpline



OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000