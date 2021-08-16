Andhra Pradesh sees 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 16 fatalities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Active coronavirus cases dwindled by 345 to 17,865 in Andhra Pradesh even as the state reported 1,506 fresh positives and 1,835 recoveries on Sunday.

The State also reported 16 more deaths in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Sunday, the latest bulletin said.

The cumulative Covid-19 cases now touched 19,93,697.

The total recoveries increased to 19,62,185 and toll to 13,647, the bulletin added.

East Godavari district reported 319, Chittoor 217, Nellore 181, West Godavari 170, Guntur 162 and Prakasam 102 fresh cases. The remaining seven districts added less than 100 new cases each.

Chittoor and Krishna had four fresh fatalities each, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam two each while Guntur, Srikakulam, Nellore and West Godavari had one each in a day.

The least number of active cases were reported from Kurnool. (116)