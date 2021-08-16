STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh sees 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 16 fatalities

Total number of infections touch 19.93L;overall recoveries increased to 19,62,185

Published: 16th August 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Active coronavirus cases dwindled by 345 to 17,865 in Andhra Pradesh even as the state reported 1,506 fresh positives and 1,835 recoveries on Sunday.

The State also reported 16 more deaths in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Sunday, the latest bulletin said.

The cumulative Covid-19 cases now touched 19,93,697.

The total recoveries increased to 19,62,185 and toll to 13,647, the bulletin added.

East Godavari district reported 319, Chittoor 217, Nellore 181, West Godavari 170, Guntur 162 and Prakasam 102 fresh cases. The remaining seven districts added less than 100 new cases each.

Chittoor and Krishna had four fresh fatalities each, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam two each while Guntur, Srikakulam, Nellore and West Godavari had one each in a day.  

The number of active coronavirus cases has fallen below 18,000 after several weeks and as on date, they stand at 17,865. East Godavari district has the highest number of active cases (3,156), followed by Krishna district (2,823), Nellore district (2,650). The least number of active cases were reported from Kurnool. (116)

