Following Jayasree’s ideals only tribute to her, says activist

KADAPA: K Jayasree was a true human rights activist, who strove for protecting human rights for more than three decades, recalled several speakers at a memorial meeting organised at Kadapa Press Club on Sunday.

Paying floral tributes to her, several speakers recalled that the advocate-turned-human rights activist attended any problem she had come across, unperturbed by their possible consequences.

Her loss has left a big void and is hard to fill, several speakers said, recalling how the Human Rights Forum (HRD) district convener championed the cause of the victims of uranium mining in the district. Jayasree died of cardiac arrest on July 31 in Hyderabad, while visiting her sister-in-law.

V Krishna, HRF convener for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, said Jayasree was always in the forefront to resolve any problem. He recalled her efforts in creating awareness about the adverse impact of uranium mining and how she stood by the people, when they faced problems due to mining in the district. “She led several agitations along with the likes of Balagopal, scientist Babu Rao and other intellectuals,” he recalled.

The HRF leader said though Jayasree was suffering from ill-health, she continued to fight for the rights of the people, whenever they were in trouble. HRF state president Sudha said in the demise of Jayasri, Rayalaseema region has lost a true champion, who stood for the people and their rights. “She was a born leader and never stepped back when it came to fighting for the rights of women, and marginalized sections. We worked together in the anti-uranium project,” she said.